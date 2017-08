SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Local church groups, schools and businesses are hosting an event Tuesday to give away school supplies to students ahead of the start of school.

“Back to School-Spartanburg!” is planned from 3-6:30pm at Barnet Park. Organizers say they plan to hand out school supplies, book bags, toothbrushes and information for parents. There will also be food, bounce houses, face painting and games.

It’s the first year for the event. Anyone can attend.