Toddler shot, killed in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) – A 2-year-old boy has died after being shot in the chest at a home in South Carolina.

News outlets reports that the toddler was outside when the shooting took place Monday night in Lancaster. Lancaster police said the child was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

Police said it’s too early to tell if it was a crime, and if any charged will be filed.

Further details have not been released.

8/1/2017 5:53:32 AM (GMT -4:00)