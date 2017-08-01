Uber expands to Greenwood & Newberry Co.

Uber has announced it is expanding service to Newberry and Greenwood Co.

If you are interested in driving for Uber – you can sign up on their website here.

“We are thrilled that Uber is expanding their services to the City of Newberry, further expanding the transportation options available to our residents,” said Matt DeWitt, City Manager of the City of Newberry. “Uber prides itself on its service for riders and drivers, with more than 5 billion trips completed, and we know they plan on delivering the same high-quality service to our residents in the City of Newberry, which they deserve!”

Michael McCarthy, founder of the Bring Uber to Greenwood campaign, said: “Greenwood is the largest city in South Carolina without public transportation. I am thrilled Uber is coming to Greenwood because it is sure to create job opportunities for people, support the city’s economy, and most importantly provide safe transportation. More people will able to make it to work, more people able to make it to their doctors visits. For the cost of a drink, someone can make it home safely from a fun night out laughing with friends and listening to music.”