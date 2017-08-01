United Way collects and distributes school supplies for School Tools 2017

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–The United Way of Greenville County organizers said they’re doing all they can to make sure children return to school in August, ready to learn.

Leaders of the organization said it’s not too early to start thinking about school supplies, but for many parents they may not be sure where the money will come from to buy them.

United Way is asking that you text to give by sending “school tools” in a text to the number 41444 and $25 will provide a backpack with supplies to a student.

Organizers said they would be grateful for any amount you can give. You can also volunteer at handson greenville. org

The United Way of Greenville also said you can donate loose school supplies and drop them off at 105 Edinburgh Ct., Greenville.

UW employees will be collecting and purchasing supplies through the next few weeks.

The supplies will be for rising K4 through eighth grade students.

If your child needs school supplies and he or she is on Medicaid, receives free or reduced lunch or if your family receives food stamps you can collect school supplies on Saturday, August 12 from 8 AM to noon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Enter at the Furman entrance and bring your photo ID or a Medicaid card or your free reduced lunch eligibility from the Greenville County School District. An EBT card will also work.

The school supplies pickup is first come first serve.