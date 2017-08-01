VIDEO: Store robbed at gunpoint in Iva

Video Credit: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find two armed robbers.

The robbery happened at MJ Food Mart on Flat Rock Rd. in Iva on July 23 after 8 p.m.

Deputies say the men held two employees at gunpoint and got cash and cigarettes.

They say the men came in and left on foot through the tree line on Bo Diddly Dr.

They think they may be in their teens to early 20s.

If you saw these subjects on the evening in question, or noticed any vehicles parked on Bo Diddly Dr. at the time of the incident, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office SC at (864) 260-4435 or, to report information anonymously with Crime Stoppers use one of these three methods:

1) Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)

2) Submit a Tip using the online tip form at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=585

3) Text “TIPSC” along with the tip information to CRIMES (274637)

You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

2017-12202