Woman says mom got flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach said they are investigating after a woman claims her mother contracted a strain of flesh-eating bacteria along the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach.

The woman claims her mother, Bonita Fetterman, was airlifted to Chapel Hill after she put her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach. Fetterman’s granddaughter told WTVD her in a phone interview that her grandmother had scraped her leg on a chair, then got into the water. She said her grandmother lost control of her blood pressure with the blisters on her leg growing worse.

The post has been shared more than 75,000 times and received more than 50,000 comments since it was posted Sunday evening.