Burn Boot Camp, part of Drayton Mills Marketplace, to open Monday

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The latest business to open its doors at the Drayton Mills Marketplace will hold its grand opening on August 7.

Burn Boot Camp will have a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 10:15am Monday.

“We are very excited to bring Burn Boot Camp to Spartanburg and are thrilled to be part of the Drayton Mills community,” said owner Elissa Farmer.

The gym will have classes beginning at 5:00am and features a “floating floor” along with other equipment. The gym also offers free childcare for mid-morning and evening camps along with one-on-one nutritional meetings.

People wishing to get an early look at the gym can attend an orientation Sunday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

This is Burn Boot Camp’s 9th South Carolina location, they also have locations in Greenville, Anderson, and Five Forks.