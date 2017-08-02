37 children, 2 adults in hospital after chlorine spill at NC YMCA

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Six children are in serious condition after a chlorine leak closed the downtown Durham YMCA Tuesday, police said.

There is no timeline for when the YMCA, located at 218 W Morgan St., will reopen.

A total of 37 children, ages 6-12 years old, and two adults were affected by the leak. Six children are in serious condition, officials said.

The patients were transported to Duke University Hospital and to Duke Regional Hospital.

Around 35 to 40 children and adults were in the pool at the time of the incident, officials said.

Foster Street is closed from Morgan to Corporation streets; Seminary Avenue is blocked off from Foster Streets to to Rigsbee Avenue; Rigsbee Avenue is shutdown from Seminary Avenue to Morgan Street; Two lanes of Morgan Street are open.

HAZMAT crews are currently working to get inside the facility and find the leak.

Patrons are asked to visit the YMCA’s three other area facilities – American Tobacco Campus, Hope Valley Farms YMCA or the Lakewood YMCA.