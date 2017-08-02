Give water, get a free sub on Saturday

(WSPA) — You can help local heroes beat the heat and help fight your hunger at the same time.

Firehouse Subs will give you a free medium sub of your choice if you donate a 24-pack of unopened, bottled water on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The water will be handed out to local first responders.

This is the sixth annual H2O for Heroes day. Nearly 30,000 cases of water were collected nationwide last year.

Firehouse Subs said the event also falls on National Sandwich Month.

There is a limit of one sub per person, per case of water.

As always, a portion of your purchase will go toward providing life-saving equipment for first responders.