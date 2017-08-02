Group works to stop heart attack trial

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A group is asking the federal government to shut down a clinical trial at dozens of hospitals, including Greenville Health System, claiming the trial could be deadly.

Public Citizen, a national consumer group, said the trial would involve 3,500 patients.

The group said patients would receive blood transfusions based on their red blood cell (RBC) levels, with some patients receiving a transfusion with significantly lower RBC levels versus another group.

Public Citizen says prior studies suggest people are more likely to die if that happens.

GHS told the Greenville News it had not yet been activated in the trial.