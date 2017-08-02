Help deputies track Phillip Stroupe II’s path through WNC, TN

The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking you to help track accused killer Phillip Stroupe II’s route through Tennessee.

They say Stroupe stole Tommy Bryson’s 2007 silver Honda Ridgeline and spray painted the bottom half black.

Bryson was found dead in a corn field in Arden, NC.

Stroupe is charged with his kidnapping and murder.

Ask your people in Eastern Tennessee or Western North Carolina if they saw the truck in its altered state to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.