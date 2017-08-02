Help find missing man Tony Berry in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find missing man Anthony Blaine Berry, 43.

He is known to friends and family as “Tony.”

Berry was last seen on Saturday July 29 walking near Biltmore Village toward downtown Asheville.

Tony is described as a white male, approximately 5’6” tall, 170 pounds and has green eyes, grayish-brown hair and a goatee.

He has a thin barbed-wire tattoo on his upper right arm. Tony has a known medical conditions that requires medication which he does not currently have in his possession.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Anthony Blaine Berry they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.