K-9 ‘Brok’ loses battle after stroke

GREENWOOD Co., SC (WSPA) – The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the lose of one of its former K-9s.

They say “Brok” was 13 years old and died due to complications after a stroke.

The posted the following on their Facebook page:

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office recently lost one of its former K-9 Members. K-9 “Brok” was thirteen years old and recently lost his battle with complications due to a stroke. “Brok” came to GCSO in December of 2005 and was assigned to Sergeant Chris Starling. Starling and “Brok” trained with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit on Tracking, Apprehension and Narcotics Searches. “Brok” held several National Certifications in Narcotics Detection. During “Brok’s” time at GCSO he served in the Uniform Patrol Division mainly performing Narcotic Searches for the Drug Enforcement Unit, Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenwood City Police Department. “Brok” retired from GCSO in 2010 to a life of luxury at the residence of Sergeant Starling. Sargent Starling described “Brok” as a Protector, Friend and Partner who will be missed.