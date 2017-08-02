Man strangled to death in Newberry

A man was strangled to death on Holloway St. in Newberry, according to coroner Laura G. Kneece.

Newberry City Police, SLED and the coroner’s office was called in the early morning of August 2 over a family dispute.

Kneece says on person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to the hospital.

Coroner Kneece identified the deceased as Mark Edward Graham, 48.

An autopsy shows Graham’s immediate cause of death was Asphyxia due to Strangulation.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to Kneece.

Law enforcement is still investigating.