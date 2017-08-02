Man points gun at ex’s face threatens to kill her says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of pointing a gun at an ex-girlfriend’s face and threatening to kill her, according to Spartanburg Police.

It happened on August 1 around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Prince Hall Lane.

Police say the victim walked out of her apartment and didn’t seem in a state of panic.

They asked her if someone was in the apartment with a gun and she said “yes” and it was her ex-boyfriend Deltrick Dandy.

Police told Dandy he was being detained and to place his hands behind his back.

Dandy then took off running. Police say they chased him and arrested him.

Police say they found a weapon in the living room of the victim’s apartment wrapped in a sweatshirt.

The woman told police she went to her car to get clothes out of the trunk. When she came back to the apartment she went to her bedroom.

She says she heard Dandy speak and turned around to see him pointing a gun in her face telling her he was going to kill her.

She says she told him not to do it in front of her kids and went across the hall into the oldest child’s bedroom.

She texted her sister to call police so that he would not know.

She was able to talk to Dandy, calm him down and said she would take him to get some help.

He then took the magazine out of the gun, emptied the chamber and put the gun on the floor.

She says he told her he was waiting outside her apartment and waited until she went to her car before going into her apartment and hiding in her bedroom.

Dandy told police he went to the woman’s apartment and she let him in. He said he went there to talk to her and pick up his personal belongings.

He said they were having a conversation about her not letting him stay with her this weekend.

He said there was no fight and just an argument.

He said he didn’t have a gun when he left his mother’s house and that the woman told him she bought a gun.

He told police he ran because he did not know what was going on, according to the report.

Dandy said the woman set him up and that he has no charges on his background, according to the report.

Dandy is charged with:

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Burglary 1st Degree

Pointing / Presenting Firearm

Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Violent Felon