New SCHSL Realignment Plan Includes Some Changes

While there’s nothing as radical as the switch to five classifications as in the most recent realignment, the South Carolina High School plan that goes into effect for 2018-2020 includes two eight-team upstate 5A regions (instead of the current set-up of two with five and one with six in our area).

In 4A, Region 2 would grow to seven teams.

Other notable adjustments in the new plan include Landrum, Chesnee, and Liberty moving from 2A up to 3A and Dixie making the jump from 1A to 2A.

Southside Christian will move from Region 2-2A to Region 1-2A, joining neighboring rivals Christ Church and St. Joe’s.

The new 5A Region 1

Easley

Greenwood

Mann

Laurens

Hanna

Wade Hampton

Westside

Woodmont

The new 5A Region 2

B. Springs

Byrnes

Dorman

Gaffney

Hillcrest

Mauldin

Riverside

Spartanburg