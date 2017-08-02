NPS looking for suspect after teen hurt in hit-and-run in the Smokies

TOWNSEND (WATE) – A 13-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a motorcycle over the weekend in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park spokesperson Dana Soehn says around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, the girl was standing beside a parked vehicle at a pulloff along Little River Road between the Townsend Wye and the Sinks when the motorcycle left the roadway and hit her.

The report says the motorcyclist was traveling west on the roadway at a high speed when he lost control. The suspect abandoned his motorcycle and fled.

The teen was taken to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

If anyone has information or saw two motorcycles traveling from Gatlinburg to Townsend on Little River Road between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, contact the National Park Service at 888-653-009 or submit a tip online. Tips can also be emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov or submitted through a Facebook or Twitter message. If you have photos or video of the scene, please contact NPS.