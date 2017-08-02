Report: Loose tarp not factor in bridge equipment collapse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a loose tarp was not a factor in the collapse of equipment on Don Holt Bridge.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that the department released a preliminary report Tuesday saying that they have not identified a specific reason for the failure that sent tarps, netting and cables into rush-hour traffic on July 19, but determined that loose tarp was not the cause. South Carolina Transportation Commissioner Robby Robbins says officials took action to fix a loose tarp days before the incident, after receiving a report.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials from the department and contractor Eagle Industrial Painting reviewing what happened. The report says Eagle has removed the equipment and is working on a new containment system.