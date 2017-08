What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing we discuss an amazing catch, Queen Elizabeth’s drinks, a restaurant’s one drink rule for parents and a calf that…

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies - On the Travel Scene tonight sponsored by Spinx we're taking you to a nearby place with shark infested waters! With just one tank of Spinx ga…

Custom Wooden Bats - Made in the 864! You will love this story of how a father and son duo took their love for baseball and woodworking and transformed into an a…

Saving Time and Blending Makeup - It's Work It Wednesday and every week we are helping inspire your inner supermodel! Tonight Natalie Marzouca is here to show us how to save …

Spanish Tapas Restaurant Opens in Downtown Greenville - With decor imported from Spain and a Spanish chef in the kitchen, a new restaurant specializing in tapas and Latin themed dance nights is no…

What’s Brewing - We are kicking off tonight’s What’s Brewing with Anthony Scaramucci's 10-days in the white house inspiring memes all over the internet!

Eclipse Tees - We are less than three weeks away from a once in a lifetime event, the total solar eclipse, and the Upstate has gone eclipse crazy. Kristin …

Iron Caterer Throw-Down - On the Food Scene tonight, the first ever Battle of Caterers. Only one will come out on top during the throw-down of culinary skill. It's ha…

Paisley Paw - On the Animal Scene tonight, with fancy collars and leashes a grooming station and plenty of treats, a local specialty shop is making it eas…