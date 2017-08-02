Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) –

The fight for reform on Capitol Hill has many Americans concerned about losing coverage altogether.

Many Americans don’t have health coverage at all, but a Spartanburg clinic is offering free healthcare to help those who need it most. This clinic gives free care to people who need it most.

Lawmakers failure to pass the “skinny repeal”, leaves a big question mark about the future of Affordable care act…known as Obamacare…

Linda Belcher, has health insurance coverage, “everyone deserves medical attention, the insurance situation right now is a little bit troubling. ”

St. Luke’s free medical clinic in Spartanburg, offers healthcare for those without insurance. They operate by donations…from their on site pharmacy, donated medical supplies and workers.

Becky Hoover works at the clinic, “we couldn’t make it without our volunteers. we have volunteer physicians volunteer nurses volunteer clerical help.”

Their mission is to meet the needs of the people who have no other resources.

Erica Brown, also helps potential clients get registered at the clinic, “there have been some very very tearful interactions with the patients we serve, knowing that they can get their medicines for free. ”

It’s that coverage that people want lawmakers to figure out, even many working Americans say they can’t afford care.

Linda says, ” you cannot blame company owners and employers for not covering because it is so ridiculously expensive.”

St. Luke is working to fill that gap and help the uninsured one patient at a time.

In order to qualify for help from the clinic, applicants must be a Spartanburg County resident and have no medical coverage of any kind. There are a few other requirements, but the staff is willing to help in any way possible.