Trump joining with GOP senators to push immigration changes

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., Foxconn CEO and founder Terry Gou, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Trump said that electronics giant Foxconn will build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin that's expected to create 3,000 jobs.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to join with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. It would seek an immigration system based on merit and skills instead of family connections.

Trump is appearing with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas at the White House Wednesday to discuss the bill.

Trump said at an Ohio rally last month that he was working with them to “create a new immigration system for America.”

White House officials say the bill will aim to create a skills-based immigration system to make the U.S. more competitive, raise wages and create jobs.

Perdue and Cotton introduced a bill in February that would change the 1965 law to reduce the number of legal immigrants.