Union man lied about kidnapping, escape, warrant says

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A Union County man who was believed to have gone missing after a 911 call has been charged after deputies say his kidnapping claims were false.

24-year-old Kelvin Jerome Durham is charged with Filing a False Police Report of a Felony.

Deputies say he reported to them that he had been kidnapped at gunpoint from Cross Keys Highway and held against his will before escaping capture on Old Buncombe Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Durham made a 911 call around 9:23pm Sunday to report that he was being chased.

A deputy responded to the area of 2300 Cross Keys Highway and found Durham’s 2007 black BMW, but the deputy did not find Durham.

Durham’s grandmother told police Saturday morning that someone spray painted “I will kill you” on her front door, according to a report from Union Public Safety. Durham lives at that home, according to the report.

The woman told police Kelvin Durham was home at the time but she had not had a chance to talk to him about the message. She also mentioned to police that he was recently a victim in a hit-and-run.

Sheriff David Taylor says someone called 911 and said Durham was at their house after escaping from a car where he was being held against his will.

The sheriff says Durham told them the man who was driving that car pulled over to use the restroom.

Durham says he was able to escape and run to his home on Whitmire Highway.

Taylor says a Trespassing charge came after Durham was fishing on private property.