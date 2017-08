SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man is accused of a sex crime against a child in Spartanburg County.

David Alexander Amaya Calero, 42, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An arrest warrant states Calero inappropriately touched a child in May.

Calero was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday and remains in custody under a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.