Vigil for Tommy Bryson Wed. night

(NEWS RELEASE) – The Bryson family is appreciative of the vigil that has been organized to honor the legacy of Tommy Bryson. They are humbled and touched, but last thing they want to see is any tragedy or injury to come out of this grassroots and heartfelt vigil.

In order to maintain safety for vigil attendees, the Bryson family indicated they would be pleased to have law enforcement’s recommendation regarding the route and proposed safety procedures.

The recommended route in Henderson County stretches along Boylston Hwy from South Mills River Road to Westfeldt Park. The event has been scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 2nd from 8:45pm – 9:00pm. Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald has the following recommendations:

• Park in business parking lots wherever possible

• Carpool to reduce congestion

• Turn on hazard lights

• If motorists must park along roadways, find areas with ample shoulder space and pull completely off the roadway

• Pedestrians should remain alert and vigilant to traffic and stay off the roadway

• Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution, remain alert for pedestrians and travel at a safe speed

After speaking with a representative from the NC State Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald and Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan recommend the public refrain from assembling along any two-lane roads.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family of Tommy Bryson.