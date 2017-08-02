White Horse Rd. shooter killed himself, says coroner

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – An autopsy report on a man who shot and killed a pregnant woman shows he committed suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The shooting happened on White Horse Rd. in Greenville on July 14.

The Greenville County Coroner says a woman was involved in a fight with a man near White Horse Road and Lily Street just before 4:30 p.m.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Candy Esther Rosario. The shooter was identified as Ramiro Bravo Ramirez, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner says the Rosario ran across White Horse Road and was shot by Ramirez.

Responding deputies confronted the Ramirez who began shooting at deputies.

The deputies returned fire, according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office says Ramirez shot himself in the head.

Ramirez died at the scene.

The woman was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died an hour later.

Rosario died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office says.

No deputies were hurt in the shootout.

The sheriff says at least one deputy fired their weapon.