Woman who dumped newborn in trash released from jail

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman who put her newborn child in the trash was released from jail Tuesday, according to the SC Dept. of Corrections.

Sharon Ferguson pleaded guilty to attempted murder in June and sentenced to 44 months in prison.

She already had time served.

Police say Sharon Ferguson dumped the newborn in the trash in 2014.

Ferguson’s attorney had previously said she was not competent to stand trial.

An expert for the defense, Dr. David Price, testified her IQ test came back in the 60s.

“I don’t think she’s competent to testify and to stand trial and I don’t think she was competent when she waived her Miranda rights,” he said.

The state performed its own evaluation and a doctor said Ferguson is slow but not incompetent.

Ferguson’s family says her child has been adopted and is doing well.