1 person found shot at Greenville gas station, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say a gunshot victim was found at a gas station on Laurens Road in Greenville.

According to police, the victim was found in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at Laurens Road and West Antrim Drive. Officers believe the shooting happened at a different business nearby.

Greenville Police say everyone involved in the shooting has been detained.

Officers are still at the scene investigating the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what officers believe are non life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.