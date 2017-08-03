Assistance to laid-off VC Summer workers announced

SC Gov. Henry McMaster announced assistance for laid-off VC Summer Workers called “Employ SC.”

It is a collection of SC government agencies and 4 private companies that will help connect the workers with employers and available jobs.

“For South Carolinians, the shuttering of VC Summer comes as a jarring break of faith – not only for the thousands of employees now searching for jobs after a decade of construction, but for millions of consumers whose power bills are paying for a project that will never be completed,” said McMaster

WHEN: Monday, August 14 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

WHERE: The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mt Vernon Road, Chapin, S.C.

• SC Dept. of Employment and Workforce

• SC Dept. of Corrections

• SC Dept. of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation

• SC Dept. of Transportation

• SC Dept. of Administration

• SC Dept. of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services

• SC Dept. of Health and Human Services

• SC Dept. of Insurance

• SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice

• SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles

• SC Dept. of Probation, Pardon, and Parole

• SC Dept. of Public Safety

• SC Dept. of Revenue

• SC Dept. of Social Services

• SC Technical College System

• SC Dept. of Education

• Michelin

• Duke Energy

• Georgia Pacific

• United Infrastructure Group