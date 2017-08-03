Assistance to laid-off VC Summer workers announced

In this Friday, June 13, 2014 photo, construction continues on a new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle power plant in Waynesboro, Ga. The first two reactors being built in 18 years, Southern Co.'s Vogtle plant in Georgia and SCANA Corp.'s VC Summer plant in South Carolina, are being assembled in large modules. Large chunks of the modules are built off-site, in an effort to improve quality and avoid the chronic cost overruns that all but killed the nuclear industry when the first wave of plants was being built in the 1960s and 1970s. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SC Gov. Henry McMaster announced assistance for laid-off VC Summer Workers called “Employ SC.”

It is a collection of SC government agencies and 4 private companies that will help connect the workers with employers and available jobs.

“For South Carolinians, the shuttering of VC Summer comes as a jarring break of faith – not only for the thousands of employees now searching for jobs after a decade of construction, but for millions of consumers whose power bills are paying for a project that will never be completed,” said McMaster

WHEN: Monday, August 14 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

WHERE: The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, 916 Mt Vernon Road, Chapin, S.C.

• SC Dept. of Employment and Workforce
• SC Dept. of Corrections
• SC Dept. of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation
• SC Dept. of Transportation
• SC Dept. of Administration
• SC Dept. of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services
• SC Dept. of Health and Human Services
• SC Dept. of Insurance
• SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice
• SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles
• SC Dept. of Probation, Pardon, and Parole
• SC Dept. of Public Safety
• SC Dept. of Revenue
• SC Dept. of Social Services
• SC Technical College System
• SC Dept. of Education
• Michelin
• Duke Energy
• Georgia Pacific
• United Infrastructure Group