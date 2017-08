PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Pickens County on July 29.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 Honda went off the side of Crescent Hill Drive and hit a tree around 2:00am.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they died on August 2.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.