Drug abuse task force working to stop epidemic in Anderson Co.



ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A group made up of business leaders, law enforcement, and the coroner’s office is working to stop the drug epidemic in Anderson County.

The Chamber of Commerce had a breakfast Thursday morning to talk about a task force they started in 2016.

The Drug Abuse Task Force was created to come up with ways and programs to address concerns caused by addiction.

“Right now in Anderson County it’s the number one accidental killer in our county, and it’s impacting young people,” says Coroner Greg Shore. “We’re talking 20 to 40. These people are in the prime of their lives.”

The Sheriff’s Office has increased the number of narcotics deputies and is pushing for a new jail to handle the number of offenders.