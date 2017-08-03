Ford Police Explorers taken off the road for exhaust issue

Ford Motor Company says there have been reports of exhaust odors in Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles.

They say this doesn’t affect non-police Ford Explorers.

Ford says they are covering the cost of specific repairs.

They are checking and sealing off the rear of the vehicle where exhaust can enter.

They are also checking for engine codes that could indicate a damaged exhaust manifold and providing a new air conditioning calibration that brings in more fresh air during heavy acceleration.

Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have 5 in their fleet. They are off the road for repairs and officers have been assigned spare vehicles.