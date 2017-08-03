Help find church break-in suspect in Marion

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies are asking for your help to find a suspect in a church break-in.

Deputies say Adam Keith Rumfelt, 26, is charged with breaking into a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property under false pretense.

Rumfelt is reportedly homeless, according to the report.

The break-in happened at the West Marion Baptist Church on Stroud St. on Wednesday, July 16

A can of soup, and electric keyboard and a blanket. They say the total value was $211.

Rumfelt was caught on surveillance video pawning the keyboard, according to deputies.

He is described as 6’3″, 260 lbs.

He has short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Rumfelt’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stopper s. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.