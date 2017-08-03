Help find sex crime, kidnapping suspect in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a man accused of a sex crime and kidnapping, among other charges.

Will Pierce, 40, is charged with:

Assault and Battery 1st Degree

Kidnapping

Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree

Burglary 1st Degree

Deputies say they were dispatched to Marietta St. on an attempted burglary call on August 3 around 6:21 p.m.

He is described as 5’11”, 160 – 170 lbs.

Light Brown hair with green eyes.

He also as a tattoo on his right shoulder.

If you have any information on where he is call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or 864-489-2746