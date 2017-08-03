Man gets 15 years for kidnapping in Anderson

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Clyde Edward Clemons pled guilty to kidnapping on Thursday.

He was sentenced to 15 years, according to the solicitor’s office.

Prosecutors says the incident happened in February 2015 around 10:30 p.m.

A 35 year-old-woman was walking on West Whitner St. when she was approached by Clemons in a parking lot.

Clemons asked her for a cigarette and when she reached for her cigarettes, he pointed a gun at her.

He forced her into a parking garage and assaulted her, according to a news release.

After holding her for several hours, he fell asleep, but woke up when she tried to leave.

She was able to escape after a struggle. He fell and hurt himself, according to prosecutors.

Clemons will serve at least 85% of the 15 years before he is eligible for parole.