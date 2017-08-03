Man had sexual relations with 15-year-old girls, say Oconee Co. deputies

OCONEE Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of having sexual relations with 2 different 15-year-old girls, according to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Jaron Obie Livingston, 22, of Black Mountain Rd. is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Second Degree.

A deputy talked to a family member of one of the girls on August 1 about reports of inappropriate sexual conduct that occurred on March 2.

During the investigation they determined Livingston also had a sexual relations with a second girl in January at the same location as the first incident.