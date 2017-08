SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess greeted Dorman players with a dance.

It happened at a special practice on Thursday.

The Carolina Panthers and Dorman High Cavaliers joined together for pre-practice position drills and team stretch before individual practice on separate fields.

It’s the second year the Panthers have invited a high school team to participate in their training camp practice.

Spartan High participated in last year’s unified practice.