Pickens County Humane Society still seeking funds to stay open

One Upstate Humane Society is asking for the community’s help to stay open. The Pickens County Humane Society is running out of time to raise the necessary funds to keep their operation afloat.

This comes after the county reallocated funds to balance their budget and was no longer able to provide extra money to the humane society. So they are fundraising and asking for community support to keep their doors open.

“Our biggest event is our golf tournament and we raise anywhere from $6-10,000 from that. Our 4th annual one is this weekend and it’s our largest one yet,” said Samantha Gamble, Director of the Pickens County Humane Society.

The typical annual budget is about $200,000 which goes towards supplies, medical bills and operating the facility. They need to make up $70,000 by the end of the year. To find out how you can help head over to their fundraising page.