Sheriff: Union man had ‘holes’ in kidnapping story

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man is facing another charge after reporting he was kidnapped, and leading deputies on a search.

Investigators in Union County say Kelvin Durham lied to deputies.

“It’s been exhausting for us,” said Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

He said that exhaustion was for a case that still isn’t over yet after starting on Sunday.

That’s when Durham reported he was being chased before the 9-1-1 call ended.

“We took bloodhounds to the scene,” said Sheriff Taylor. “We canvassed the area on foot that night.”

On Saturday, Durham’s grandmother reported to Union Public Safety someone spray painted the words “I will kill you” on their home’s front door.

The 24-year-old was found safe Monday night after he says he escaped from a car where he was held against his will.

“We realized early that there were some holes in this whole event,” said Sheriff Taylor. “If somebody is telling the truth, they can remember the truth, but they have trouble remembering when they tell a lie.”

Sheriff Taylor walked Durham into a bond hearing Wednesday charged with Filing a False Report of a Felony Violation. Durham was already in jail charged with Trespassing.

“Do you have questions about any of your rights,” the judge asked. “No sir,” Durham responded.

Investigators say Durham could not keep a straight story.

“The way he ran from the vehicle was one of the key things,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says other details like alleged witness accounts did not add up, but Durham is sticking to his story of being kidnapped.

“The thing that bothers me that somebody has made a call of this nature in the violent times that we live and had used our efforts to prove a story that was not true,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says they have reason to believe Durham may not have acted alone, and this investigation is not over yet.

Durham was given a $1,000 personal recognizance bond for the trespassing charge, and a $5,000 surety bond for the false report charge. Sheriff Taylor says it carries an up to 5 year sentence, a $1000 fine, or both.