Word of Change Ministries is having a Back to School bash on Saturday August 5, 2017.

The party will be at the Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds from 10-2.

There's no identification or credentials required to pick up a backpack full of school supplies.

There are supplies for grades K-12 and all are welcome to enjoy food and live music along with gathering the supplies.

There will be games and bounce houses for young children.