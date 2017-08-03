Stuck gate causes part of Reedy River to drain behind Peace Center

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A stuck gate on a dam caused the Reedy River behind the Peace Center to drain, according to the City of Greenville.

The city says Public Works crews were doing maintenance on a sluice gate at the dam when the gate became stuck.

The water behind the Peace Center was drained because of the gate.

The city says engineers are working to find a way to close the gate. They say the water will return to normal depth once the gate is closed.

The city has also contacted the Department of Health and Environmental Control which will monitor the water quality downstream to make sure that there has been no disruption to the river bank or river bottom.

Greenville says there has been no negative impact on the river.