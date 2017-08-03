Teen went missing 1 year ago from Henderson Co.

HERNDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 16-year-old Christopher Jordan Caulder from Mill Spring, NC.

He went missing on this day last year, August 3, 2016.

They think Christopher may be in the area of Mill Spring in Polk County or possibly back in the Hendersonville area.

He is described as 5′ 8″ tall, 140 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information contact the Henderson County Department of Social Services at 828-697-5500 or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4912.

Missing Persons

