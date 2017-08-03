Tucker Hipps family settles lawsuit

Tucker Hipps’ family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit, according to court records.

The lawsuit was filed against Clemson University, Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and three members of the fraternity.

The fraternity members are Thomas Carter King, Sam Carney and Campbell Starr

The $25 million lawsuit alleged he had been forced to walk along a narrow bridge railing before falling to his death.

Hipps’ family alleged he was hazed during a pre-dawn run involving fraternity members and pledges, and fraternity brothers tried to cover up their role in his death by deleting text messages, phone calls and changing their phone numbers.

The settlement does not say what the amount of the settlement is. There also has to be a hearing before a judge to finalize it.

Hipps’ body was discovered on September 22 in the lake near the Highway 93 bridge by a University police officer after he was reported missing, according to the Oconee County Coroner, Karl Addis.

Addis also said, “With the injury seen, it is consistent with him falling from one of the spans, which is approximately 20 to 23 feet above the water surface. He was found in a depth of water of 4-5 feet. The lake bottom in the area he fell is formed with riprap rock.”

Clemson University officials said, “Tucker was participating in an early-morning group activity run with fraternity members. He didn’t return from the run and wasn’t at breakfast, so they began looking for him. Members of the fraternity contacted the Clemson University Police Department to report him missing at 1:45 p.m. Monday.”