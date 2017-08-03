Upstate SPCA under construction with big plans for future

As one organization is working to keep their doors open, another in Pickens County is just getting on their feet. The animal control facility off Prison Camp Road is under construction and set to reopen as Upstate SPCA or Saving Pickens County Animals.

This comes after a change in ordinances by the county council to allow the facility to adopt out the animals so they can save as many as possible.

“We are going to have numerous facilities, vet techs hopefully a veterinarian is going to come and a surgical suite,” said Robert Kelley, Director of Upstate SPCA.

No exact date is set on when they will open their doors, but once they are up and running, the facility will be run off mostly volunteers and donations. We’ll keep you up to date on the progress and grand opening of the newly renovated facility.