VIDEO: Dash cam shows plane go down on TX highway

Dash-cam video shows the moment a single engine plane crashed down on Highway 69 in Tyler, TX.

Angelina Co. Constable Ray Anthony was driving down Highway 69 the moment the plane struck the ground, a few yards away from his vehicle.

36-year-old Joshua Daniel and 33-year-old Jamie Jackson were in the plane.

Daniel has injuries to his head and left arm and remains in ICU.

Jackson has been released from the hospital.

No word on what caused the crash.

The FAA says there is substantial damage to the plane.