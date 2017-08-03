Woman sexually assaulted teen in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County say a 25-year-old woman sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy near Townville.

Angelene Francesca Nicole McAnulty is charged with second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, family of the victim spoke with deputies on July 27 about the sexual assault that occurred on Coneross Park Road.

Warrents say that McAnulty had sex with and performed oral sex on the victim on July 24.

McAnulty is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.