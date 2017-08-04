1 shot at Phoenix Place Apt. in Greenwood Wed. night

Greenwood Police say there were two shooting incidents on August 3 within hours of each other.

They don’t now if the incidents are related, right now.

The first shooting happened in the area of Milwee Ave. around 7:35.

There was a report of multiple shots fired.

Around 10:30, a person was shot at Phoenix Place Apartments.

The victim’s wounds were not life threatening.

If you have any information about either incident contact Greenwood Police on Facebook, the anonymous tip form on their website or call (864) 942-8407.