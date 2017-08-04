2 Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Afghan suicide bombing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Two Fort Bragg soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Spc. Christopher Michael Harris, 25, was killed in the attack, his wife confirmed to CBS North Carolina.

Harris and his wife, Britt, moved to Carthage before he deployed.

“He was a hero before this. He will always be a hero. I want him to have the recognition he deserves. He was so happy to hear I was pregnant and I want our child to grow up knowing what an incredible force his/her father carried throughout life,” Britt Harris told CBS North Carolina.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist Harris’ wife.

Mark Hunter says the Indiana National Guard informed him Wednesday night that his son, U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, died in Wednesday’s attack on a NATO convoy in southern Afghanistan.

Hunter said Thursday that his son, who was married, was 32 days into his first deployment and was providing security for the convoy that was attacked.

The 59-year-old Columbus, Indiana, man says his son grew up in the city about 40 miles south of Indianapolis and was “a loving kid who put everybody else first.”

Both Harris and Hunter were members of the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg.

In Wednesday’s attack, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive laden car into a NATO convoy outside Kandahar. The Taliban quickly took responsibility for the attack.