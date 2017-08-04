3 injured in Upstate house fire

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) –A couple and their grandson are recovering after a house fire in Travelers Rest.

Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:21 a.m. Friday for a fire at 5 Ebenezer Church Road, said Sgt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders found three injured victims.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

Family say the fire victims are a couple and their grandson. They say the husband and wife had lived in the house for more than 50 years. They’re being held overnight in the hospital for observation. We are told their 27-year-old grandson was flown to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment of injuries.

The victims are also missing a dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.