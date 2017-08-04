$82M fine proposed for NC man in robocall case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Federal officials have proposed an $82.1 million fine against a North Carolina man who they say made millions of illegally spoofed robocalls.

The News & Observer reports that the Federal Communications Commission announced the proposed fine against Best Insurance Contracts owner Philip Roesel in a news release Thursday.

Roesel is accused of making more than 21 million spoofed robocalls while operating as Wilmington Insurance Quotes in an attempt to sell health insurance to vulnerable customers.

“Spoofing” is the practice of deliberately altering caller identification information with the intent to harm or defraud consumers, and is prohibited under the 2009 Truth in Caller ID Act.

The FCC’s enforcement bureau subpoenaed Roesel’s call records from October 2016 to January 2017.

It’s unclear if Roesel has a lawyer.