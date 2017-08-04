Emily’s Events: Aug. 4-6

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at area events happening the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6.

If you’re a tomato lover, you’re going to want to be in Hendersonville on Saturday morning. The Henderson County Tailgate Market is having their tomato festival day from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. The county is one of the top tomato producers. At the festival you can get a free sandwich, sample tastings, share recipes and shop from vendors.

Another event involving food but happening tonight in the heart of Greer. The city of Greer is hosting a Food Truck Rollout from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Greer City Park. They’ll have food, drinks, tailgating games and live music.

You can run and help a great cause Saturday morning, for Run 2 Overcome happening at Cleveland Park in Greenville. It’s hosted by the Julie Valentine Center. They help sexual abuse and assault victims. They’ll have a 10K, a 5K and a kids fun run. It’s all happening from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

You can still register at the event tomorrow morning to help raise money for the cause.